Londis to sponsor Ireland’s Fittest Family show for a second year running

Londis has announced it will sponsor Ireland’s Fittest Family show for a second year running. RTE’s hit family programme, now in its eighth season, returns to our screens on Sunday, January 3rd in a new 6.30pm slot.

The hugely popular show features presenter Mairead Ronan and a star studded line up of coaches including Davy Fitzgerald, Derval O’Rourke, Anna Geary and Donncha O’Callaghan. Filmed in Kilruddery Estate in Wicklow, 16 of Ireland’s fittest, fastest and strongest families gathered from across all four provinces to compete over the 8 weeks for the title of Ireland’s fittest family in a series of challenges designed to test their physical and mental endurance.

Filmed during August and September this year, every precaution and the utmost care was taken to ensure the safety of all the families, crew and coaches. The eighth season of Ireland’s Fittest Family will be one of the few new TV shows that will air in early 2021.

Coach and Ireland’s Fittest Family creator Davy Fitzgerald was on hand today to announce Londis’ renewed sponsorship of the programme. “As we move into 2021 after what has been a very challenging year, I hope Irish families enjoy watching the 8th season of Ireland’s Fittest Family and that they are inspired to get out and active in a safe way. It is great to be involved for another year and the have the continued support of an Irish brand like Londis.”

Gillian Rigley, Londis Marketing Manager said: “We are delighted to renew our sponsorship of RTE’s Ireland’s Fittest Family. The show is a perfect fit for Londis, it’s a family show that gives local heroes a chance to represent their families, parishes and counties on the big screen in a healthy, fun and competitive way.

Londis is a family-oriented brand that operates at the heart of communities across Ireland, this sponsorship gives us an exciting platform to promote our healthy eating options and to encourage everyone to be more active.”