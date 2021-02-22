Hugh the hero! Kilmacow jockey's incredible 'feet of strength' on show in Navan victory

A feat of heroic horse-racing saw Hugh Morgan dominate the headlines at Sunday's meet in Navan.

The Kilmacow conditional rider showed incredible strength when winning the three-mile handicap chase on the Denis Hogan-trained Young Dev.

What was so incredible about the win? Morgan’s right stirrup broke after the first fence and he was left without irons for 16 more fences and the best part of three miles!

Not only did Morgan manage to remain on board, he brought the 17/2 shot with a perfectly timed challenge to beat the Brian McMahon-trained Se Mo Laoch by three-parts of a length.

“I didn’t really think about pulling up because I felt comfortable and he’s a safe old jumper,” the jockey said afterwards. “It was great, something new anyway. It was my first ride for Denis, so it was very important to get the win.”