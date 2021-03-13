‘There are exciting times in store for Mount Juliet in 2021’

The path cuts back to Mount Juliet Estate, where club professional Sean Cotter tells people what they’ll need to overtake Retief Goosen and Sergio Garcia

A round of golf at Augusta could be called for after the busy year that is in store for Sean Cotter and all involved at Mount Juliet.

Name: Sean Cotter.

Club: Resident Club Professional, Mount Juliet Estate.

Previous clubs: I previously worked at Youghal GC, Hermitage GC and Celbridge Golf Centre.

Years Pro: I turned professional in 1995.

How did you become a professional?: I became a PGA Professional after getting down to scratch as a junior member in Lucan GC. I then went onto complete PGA training over three years.

When did you first start playing golf?: I was for fortunate that my family opened a driving range when I was aged 13.

Favourite club in your bag?: My favourite club is the lob wedge. There are times I feel like Phil Mickelson!

What’s the best course you’ve played on?: The best course I have played is Sawgrass in Florida.

Most memorable round played: My most memorable round is winning the East of Ireland alliance at the European Club with a score of 68 (-3).

Golf professionals are there to teach, but what’s the best advice you’ve ever received?: There are different ways to skin a cat.

How do you relax - away from the golf course?: I relax away from the golf course by spending time with my family.

Choose one - Tiger, Seve, Shane or Rory: I would pick Shane Lowry.

What course is on your bucket-list to play?: The course I would love to play is Augusta.

Who would be in your dream fourball?: I’d go for Padraig Harrington, Graeme McDowell and Tommy Fleetwood.

Tell us a little-known fact about your home course: The course record is 62 and was set by Retief Goosen and Sergio Garcia during the fourth round of The Amex WGC championship held in 2002.

Another fact about Mount Juliet is that from hosting various tournaments and visits from tournament professionals, the course’s Par three 14th hole has received recognition as being one of the their favourite par threes in the world.



Mount Juliet is celebrating 30 years of golf this year

What golfing event are you most looking forward to in 2021?: I’m really looking forward to this year’s Irish Open, which will be held at Mount Juliet from July 1 to 4.

There are exciting times in store at Mount Juliet this year as, along with the Irish Open coming, we are opening two new state of the art custom fitting swing studios with all the up to date equipment from Callaway Taylor Made and Ping.

Customers will also be able to use the golf simulators to play different golf courses from around the world in the comfort of all weather conditions.

Lastly, any quick tip for budding golfers out there?: A tip I would give to golfers is to grip it soft and hit it hard.

Most golfers grip the club too tight, which restricts movement of body and club.