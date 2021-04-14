More international experience for Ellen Molloy

Ellen Molloy doubled her international cap collection and gained more experience as the Republic of Ireland took on two of Europe’s top sides in the last week.

The Inistioge teenager saw action at home and abroad when she was named in Vera Pauw’s senior squad for the friendlies against Denmark and Belgium.

Taking on Denmark in Tallaght on Thursday evening, Molloy came on as a sub on the hour as the home side chased for a way back into the game after Nicoline Sorensen’s early goal gave the visitors the lead.

ENERGY

Molloy’s introduction gave Ireland some extra energy. She went close with a shot from distance, but couldn’t keep her effort on target.

Ireland kept pressing for a way back into the game, but couldn’t find the goal that would draw them level.

Despite the result there were plenty of positives to take from the game as the team quickly moved on their second game.

Facing into a tougher challenge - Belgium are ranked 17th in the world - the Irish gave their all in the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on Sunday.



Ireland proved to be a match for their opponents in many sectors, but couldn’t find the goal their efforts deserved. Like the Danish game one goal settled matters, Tine De Caigny breaking the deadlock in the 14th minute when she reacted quickest to get in front of her marker and direct an in-swinging free-kick in from close range.

Molloy was again sprang from the bench in the second half, but for all her and her team-mates efforts the Irish couldn’t find a way back into the game.

Fresh from the international double header Molloy will turn her attentions back to the Women’s National League.

This weekend she and her Wexford Youths team-mates travel to Limerick to take on Treaty United on Sunday.