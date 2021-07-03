It's back to Portlaoise for Kilkenny minors

Kilkenny players Oisin Kelly, left, and Denis Walsh celebrate after the 2020 Electric Ireland Leinster GAA Hurling Minor Championship Final
The Kilkenny minor hurlers will be going back to Portlaoise in the chase for All-Ireland glory.
Fresh from their Leinster final win over Offaly at O'Moore Park, Richie Mulrooney's Cats will be going back to the Laois venue next Saturday for a title showdown with old foes Galway.
The game throws-in at 5pm, but will be shown live on TG4.
Kilkenny's lead the way in the minor roll of honour with 21 titles. Their last All-Ireland success at this grade came in 2014, when Darragh Joyce captained them to a 2-17 to 0-19 win over Limerick in Croke Park.
Since then luck hasn't been on Kilkenny's side. They reached the finals in 2018 and again in 2019, but lost both - to Galway.
Harry Shine (Kilkenny) celebrates after scoring his side's first goal in the 2020 Electric Ireland Leinster minor final
