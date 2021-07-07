Kilkenny's Katie Nolan wins camogie player of the month

Katie Nolan of Kilkenny with the PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month Award in camogie for June at St Martins GAA club in Kilkenny. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
Kilkenny star Katie Nolan has been announced as the PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month winner for June in camogie.
The St Martin’s attacker came to prominence as Kilkenny achieved National League success last month.
Nolan scored three points in the league decider against Galway at Croke Park as the Cats won out on a 1-18 to 1-15 scoreline.
The pacy full forward was also at her menacing best during the earlier knockout stages of the league campaign including the semi-final against Tipperary where she grabbed a vital late goal to help her side into the final.
Nolan will hope to continue that sort of form when Kilkenny open up the defence of their All-Ireland camogie title with a trip to Ennis to face Clare on Saturday, July 17 before they finish off the group stage with home ties against Westmeath and beaten league finalists Galway.
More News
Katie Nolan of Kilkenny with the PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month Award in camogie for June at St Martins GAA club in Kilkenny. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.