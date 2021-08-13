Rampant Galway prove too strong for Cats in All Ireland minor semi-final

It was defeat at the hands of Galway once again for the Kilkenny minors as a powerful Tribesmen outfit had eight points to spare over the Cats in Semple Stadium.

Galway were always in control throughout the All Ireland semi-final clash and they now go forward to face Cork in next Wednesday's final in the hope of winning a fifth consecutive title at this level.

It could have been a different story had corner forward Danny Glennon netted in the opening minute when he hit the crossbar and while Kilkenny had a promising start, it was nothing they could build on as Galway eventually raced clear on the scoreboard to lead by six points at the interval.

Glennon did get a goal for the Cats at the beginning of the second half to get the gap back to two points but that only spurred Galway on and they dominated the rest of the game with Kilkenny only scoring once in the final quarter as some of the bigger players in black and amber failed to reach the heights of previous outings.

It's the fourth year in a row that Galway have ended Kilkenny's interest in the championship but unlike previous outings they can't have many complaints here with a very skillful Galway side eventually winning out on a 0-23 to 1-12 scoreline in the end.

For a full report on the game, see next week's Kilkenny People.

Scorers: Galway- Rory Burke (0-10, 0-9-f, 0-1 65), Michael Power and Oisin Lohan (0-3 each), Darragh Neary and John Cosgrove (0-2 each), Tiernan Leen, Dylan Dunne and Darren Shaughnessy (0-1 each).

Kilkenny- Harry Shine (0-7, 0-6fs), Danny Glennon (1-1), Joe Fitzpatrick (0-2), Cillian Hackett and Ben Whitty (0-1 each).

Teams: Galway- Darragh Walsh; Matthew Tarpey, Tiernan Leen, Joshua O'Connor, Dylan Dunne, Diarmuid Davoren, Nathan Gill; Joshua Ryan, Conor Lawless; Darren Shaughnessy, Michael Power, Rory Burke; John Cosgrove, Darragh Neary, Oisin Lohan.

Subs: Anthony Keady for Lawless 38 mins, Conor Headd for Dunne 57 mins, Tom Nolan for Power 58 mins, Matthew O'Connor for Ryan 61 mins.

Kilkenny- Alan Dunphy (Lisdowney); Evan Rudkins (Barrow Rangers), Bill Hughes (Bennettsbridge), Sean Moore (Carrickshock); Joe Fitzpatrick (Dunnamaggin), Gearoid Dunne (Tullaroan), Eoghan Lyng (Rower Inistioge); Anthony Ireland Wall (Danesfort), Killian Doyle (Emeralds); James Walsh (Kilmacow), Ted Dunne (Graiguenamanagh), Harry Shine (Dicksboro); Danny Glennon (Tullogher Rosbercon), Killian Carey (Young Irelands), Ben Whitty (Danesfort).

Subs: Killian Corcoran (Shamrocks Ballyhale) for Rudkins 7 mins, Cillian Hackett (Dicksboro) for Walsh h-t, Darragh Queally (Emeralds) for Wall 47 mins, Michael Brennan (Erins Own) for Whitty 55 mins.

Referee: Rory McGann (Clare)