Kilkenny JHL- Good start was half the battle as Piltown take win

A strong opening quarter laid the foundation for this Piltown win over Galmoy in John Locke Park Callan on Sunday.

The winners also finished very well with the introduction of fresh legs paying dividends in the final moments.

Piltown were first off the mark when Martin Power set up the in-form Billy O’Callaghan for his first of three points. Galmoy captain Oisin Phelan immediately won a free which Billy Drennan converted. Kevin Brophy put Piltown back in front before Drennan and Phelan combined for Phelan to add a Galmoy point from play. Piltown then enjoyed a profitable ten minutes during which they hit five unanswered points.

Cian Kinsella finished off a long delivery from his goalkeeper James Norris, while Billy O’Callaghan completed his hat trick as Ronan Ryan converted three frees.

Galmoy midfielder Nigel Stanley suffered an injury early on which restricted his contribution for the remainder of this tie.

In the 18th minute, Billy Drennan won a free which he converted to leave it Piltown 0-8 Galmoy 0-3 at the first waterbreak.

Ronan Ryan put over another free after this break before Galmoy pulled back a few impressive scores.

Tom Corcoran pointed and then Brandan Phelan set up Oisín Phelan for another as Conor Grace also weighed in with a 24th minute minor. A poor clearance by a Galmoy defender gifted Kevin Brophy with his second score of the day.

With five minutes remaining in the half, Galmoy’s Conor Grace sent a good ball crossfield which Tom Phelan grabbed and set up Billy Drennan to reduce the gap to three points (Piltown 0-10, Galmoy 0-7).

Piltown wing back Robert Tobin then passed to the lively Aaron Kinsella to tag on another to which Billy Drennan replied from a placed ball.

Galmoy then conceded two very careless frees in defence and with Ronan Ryan in unerring form all day, the lead was duly extended.

Galmoy finished the half with a Kevin Duggan point following some good passes from Frank and Tom Phelan to leave Piltown 0-13 to 0-9 ahead at the half time break.

Piltown introduced Declan Duggan, who won a Tony Forristal medal in 2014, to their half forward line after the interval and he pointed immediately from the left wing. Kevin Duggan dispossessed Darragh Walsh and struck over an impressive point from the right hand sideline for the men in blue.

Points from the respective freetakers, Ryan and Drennan, ensued with Oisín Phelan also splitting the posts for Galmoy. In the 37th minute Conor Grace struck a quick free to Billy Drennan and the deficit was again reduced to four points at the second waterbreak (0-17 to 0-13). Curiously, neither goalkeeper had to make a save all day.

Piltown had now introduced Aidan Walsh and Braedon Wheeler in addition to Declan Duggan to their forward division. This input of freshness proved a masterstroke as the southerners went on to score impressively over the course of the final quarter and ran out impressive winners.

Piltown - James Norris, Shane Walsh, Niall Kinsella, Darragh Walsh, Robert Tobin (0-1), Kevin Walsh (capt), Shane O’Dwyer, Aaron Kinsella (0-2), Ian Long, John Kenny, Ronan Ryan (0-12 frees), Billy O’Callaghan (0-3), Cian Kinsella (0-3), Kevin Brophy (0-2), Martin Power.

Subs: Declan Duggan, Braedon Wheeler, Aidan Walsh (0-1).

Galmoy - Brian Kelly, Matt Delaney, Brendan Phelan, Colm Smith, Conor Grace (0-1), Ryan Murphy, Frank Phelan, Nigel Stanley, Oisín Phelan (capt, 0-3), Tom Phelan, Kevin Duggan (0-2), Tom Corcoran (0-1), Billy Drennan (0-8, 0-5 frees), Brandan Phelan, Sean Phelan. Subs: Jack Delaney, Mark Delaney.

Referee - Stephen Delaney (Graigue-Ballycallan).