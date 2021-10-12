Search

12/10/2021

Shamrocks and James Stephens lock horns as draws for Kilkenny SHC, IHC and JHC are made

The knockout stages in all the championships will take place over the coming weeks

Shamrocks and James Stephens lock horns as draws for Kilkenny SHC, IHC and JHC are made

Cian Kenny celebrates scoring a crucial point against Dicksboro last weekend. Pic: Piaras O'Midheach/ Sportsfile

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

After the Junior Hurling Championship Quarter-Final draw took place at last night's Kilkenny County Board meeting, the knockout stages in the various grades look a lot clearer.

This coming weekend will see the Intermediate Championship Quarter-Finals and Senior Relegation Semi-Finals commencing with the Senior Semi-Finals, Intermediate Relegation Semi-Finals and Junior Quarter-Finals taking place a week later.

The draws in full are as follows:

SHC Semi-Finals

Shamrocks v James Stephens

Tullaroan v O'Loughlin Gaels

SHC Relegation Semi-Finals

Lisdowney v Rower-Inistioge

Erins Own v Graigue- Ballycallan

IHC Quarter-Finals

Carickshock v St.Lachtains

St.Martins v Fenians

Glenmore v Danesfort

Thomastown v O'Loughlin Gaels

IHC Relegation Semi-Finals

Young Irelands v Dunnamaggin

Conahy v John Lockes

JHC Quarter-Finals

Black and Whites v Mooncoin

Emeralds v Tullogher-Rosbercon

Piltown v Slieverue

