Shamrocks and James Stephens lock horns as draws for Kilkenny SHC, IHC and JHC are made

Cian Kenny celebrates scoring a crucial point against Dicksboro last weekend. Pic: Piaras O'Midheach/ Sportsfile
After the Junior Hurling Championship Quarter-Final draw took place at last night's Kilkenny County Board meeting, the knockout stages in the various grades look a lot clearer.
This coming weekend will see the Intermediate Championship Quarter-Finals and Senior Relegation Semi-Finals commencing with the Senior Semi-Finals, Intermediate Relegation Semi-Finals and Junior Quarter-Finals taking place a week later.
The draws in full are as follows:
SHC Semi-Finals
Shamrocks v James Stephens
Tullaroan v O'Loughlin Gaels
SHC Relegation Semi-Finals
Lisdowney v Rower-Inistioge
Erins Own v Graigue- Ballycallan
IHC Quarter-Finals
Carickshock v St.Lachtains
St.Martins v Fenians
Glenmore v Danesfort
Thomastown v O'Loughlin Gaels
IHC Relegation Semi-Finals
Young Irelands v Dunnamaggin
Conahy v John Lockes
JHC Quarter-Finals
Black and Whites v Mooncoin
Emeralds v Tullogher-Rosbercon
Piltown v Slieverue
