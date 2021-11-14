Mooncoin come from behind to claim Kilkenny Junior hurling title in stunning style

Mooncoin claimed their first Kilkenny junior hurling tiitle since 2016 after they ran out eight point winners over Tullogher-Rosbercon in UPMC Nowlan Park.

The South Kilkenny side's victory is all the more remarkable in the fact that they trailed by seven points inside the opening quarter but helped by second half goals from Ciaran Quilty, Adam Croke and Jim Delahunty they ran out fully deserved winners.

Walter Walsh's 5th minute goal had given Tullogher-Rosbercon the early edge as they opened up a 1-6 to 0-2 lead but Mooncoin hit back with seven points in a row between the 24th and 33rd minutes as they went ahead for the first time.

Mooncoin were hit by a suckerpunch right on half-time when Conor Hennessey goaled as Tullogher led by three points at the break.

Mooncoin's opening goal then arrived in the 36th minute via Adam Croke as they retook the lead before Tullogher squandered a number of chances to hit back in a game where they finished with 13 wides.

The game was then all but settled when Jim Delahunty and Ciaran Quilty hit quickfire late goals for the Willie Coogan managed side and although Cian O'Donoghue got Tullogher's third goal it arrived too late in the day to make a difference.

Tullogher's frustration got the better of them with full forward Richie Dollard getting a straight red card in stoppage time and with the Rose of Mooncoin belting out among the players afterwards, the party had started for a Mooncoin team that take their place back in the Intermediate ranks.

Teams and Scorers

Mooncoin- Patrick Walsh (0-7, 0-4f), Jim Delahunty (1-1), Adam Croke, Ciaran Quilty (1-0 each), Martin O'Neill, Sean Gannon (0-3 each), Killian Hogan (0-2), Paul Henebery (0-2, 0-1f, 0-1 65), John Fitzgerald (0-1)

Tullogher-Rosbercon- Cian O'Donoghue (1-6, 0-4f), Conor Hennessey, Walter Walsh (1-2 each), Pat Hartley (0-1)

Mooncoin- Eoin Purcell; Aidan Doyle, Shane Walsh, Niall Madden; Jim Delahunty, Paul Henebery, Cormac Daly; Sean Gannon, Mairtin Gannon; Ciaran Quilty, Martin O'Neill, John Fitzgerald; Adam Croke, Patrick Walsh, Killian Hogan. Subs: Mark Kearns for Croke 43 mins, Conor Brophy for Fitzgerald 60 mins, Lee Treacy for Quilty 62 mins.

Tullogher-Rosbercon- Eoin Kennedy; John Hartley, Sean Murray, Niall O'Shea; Donnacha O'Connor, Pat Hartley, Kevin Hennessy; Stephen Lawlor, Walter Walsh; Coleman O'Sullivan, Conor Hennessy, Tarek O'Connor; Anthony O'Connor, Richie Dollard, Cian O'Donoghue. Subs: Simon Kennedy for A.O'Connor 44 mins, Liam Barron for T.O'Connor 48 mins, John Jack Cotterell for Lawlor 55 mins, Frank Murphy for K.Hennessey 62 mins, Eoin Ryan for Kennedy 64 mins.

Referee- Sean Cleere (O'Loughlin Gaels)