Search

11 Dec 2021

Glenmore fall to defeat at the hands of Naas in Leinster Intermediate semi-final

Naas 1-16 Glenmore 1-10

Glenmore fall to defeat at the hands of Naas in Leinster Intermediate semi-final

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Glenmore's Leinster championship campaign came to an end after they were outplayed by a resurgent Naas side in St.Conleths Park this afternoon.

Glenmore came into the game on the back of a quarter-final success over Ballinakill of Laois but they were second best all the way through against a talented Kildare outfit.

Glenmore only registered three points from play over the course of the 60 minutes and relied heavily on the scoring exploits of Ian Byrne who finished with 1-6.

Naas led 0-11 to 0-5 at the half-time break with the likes of Cathal Dowling, Brian Byrne and Sean Gainey all causing trouble for the Kilkenny side.

Glenmore did have a glorious opportunity to get back into the game in the early minutes of the second half when team captain Ger Aylward was fouled in the Naas square by Ross Kelly but Alan Murphy's shot was brilliantly saved by Cormac Gallagher.

From that point on, Naas controlled proceedings and Shane Ryan nabbed the game's opening goal when taking advantage of a mistake by Tomas Dunne in the Glenmore goal.

Ian Byrne did hit back with a late goal in stoppage time but it arrived much too late as Naas booked their place in the provincial decider.

Scorers

Naas- Brian Byrne (0-5, 0-4f, 0-1 65), Shane Ryan (1-1), Jack Sheridan (0-3, 0-1f), Cathal Dowling (0-2), Kevin Whelan, Sean Gainey, Rian Boran, Simon Leacy and James Burke (0-1 each)

Glenmore- Ian Byrne (1-7, 0-7f), Shane Murphy, Liam Hennessey and Alan Murphy (0-1 each)

Teams

Naas- Cormac Gallagher; John McKeon, Richard Hogan, Conor Gormley; Kevin Whelan, Ross Kelly, Sean Gainey; Rian Boran, Simon Leacy; Cathal Dowling, Jack Sheridan, Kevin Aherne; Brian Byrne, James Burke, Shane Ryan.

Subs: Conor Dowling for Aherne 48 mins, Conan Boran for Ryan 60 mins, Mark Nevin for Hogan 63 mins.  

Glenmore- Tomas Dunne; Sean Duggan, Eoin Aylward, Shane Doherty; Colm Doherty, Eoin Murphy, Shane Murphy; Phillip Roche, Alan Murphy; Mark Aylward, Liam Hennessy, David Burke; Robbie Fitzgerald, Ger Aylward, Ian Byrne.

Subs: Cathal Beirne for C.Doherty 15 mins, Ethan Phelan for Burke 32 mins, Darragh Hartley for Fitzgerald 52 mins, Richie Hennessey for L.Hennessey 55 mins.

Referee- Shane Duignan (Offaly)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media