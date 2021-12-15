Search

15 Dec 2021

Shamrocks to appeal Joe Cuddihy red card ahead of Leinster Hurling Final

Joe Cuddihy of Shamrocks Ballyhale is shown a red card by referee Chris Mooney during the AIB Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Club Championship Semi-Final. Pic: Eoin Noonan/Sportsfile

Robert Cribbin

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Shamrocks of Ballyhale are appealing the suspension that has been handed down to Joe Cuddihy ahead of this Sunday's Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Final with Clough-Ballacolla.

Cuddihy was sent off in the first half of last weekend's semi-final victory over St.Rynagh's of Offaly and his hearing will be heard by Leinster Council this evening.

Cuddihy has been in tremenous form for Shamrocks throughout this year's campaign and he was a huge loss when dismissed in the Leinster semi-final.

Shamrocks boss James O'Connor will be keen to have the services of Cuddihy with injury doubts still persisting over the likes of Colin Fennelly, Evan Shefflin and Brian Butler.

