23 Dec 2021

Kilkenny hurling and camogie sides learn fate for National League

Robert Cribbin

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

The fixtures for the 2022 Allianz National Hurling League have been released with Brian Cody’s Kilkenny side set for a series of interesting games.

The Cats will have three home games with Laois, Antrim and Waterford all visiting Noreside while Tipperary and Dublin will play host to a Kilkenny side aiming to hit the ground running after being joint winners with Galway in 2021.

The league will also return to the old format with places in the semi-finals on offer for the top two places in Group A and B of Division 1.

The Kilkenny senior camogie side also claimed league glory in 2021 when defeating subsequent All-Ireland champions Galway and they too will see their league campaign run under two groups as they face off with Cork, Limerick and Clare.

The Intermediate camogie side that lost out to Antrim in this year's All-Ireland Final will meet Tipperary, Waterford and Westmeath in their Division 2 league campaign.

Like the hurling, the camogie league will kick off on the weekend of February 5/6 with the fixtures yet to be confirmed.

Allianz National Hurling League Division 1 Group B Fixtures

Sunday February 6 - Kilkenny v Antrim, UPMC Nowlan Park, 1.00pm
Sunday February 13- Tipperary v Kilkenny, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 3.45pm
Sunday February 27- Kilkenny v Laois, UPMC Nowlan Park, 2.00pm
Saturday March 5- Dublin v Kilkenny, Parnell Park, 5.00pm
Sunday March 20- Kilkenny v Waterford, UPMC Nowlan Park, 1.45pm

