Power set for hero’s return at Horizon Irish Open in Mount Juliet

Séamus Power will play in front of his home fans for the first time since becoming a PGA TOUR winner when the Irishman tees it up at the 2022 Horizon Irish Open, which returns to the stunning Mount Juliet Estate from June 30 – July 3.

The Waterford player has enjoyed a meteoric rise through the Official World Golf Ranking, going from 434th in the world at the beginning of 2021 to his current career-high ranking of 40th.

His achievement in becoming just the sixth Irishman to win on the PGA TOUR, at the Barbasol Championship last July, captured the imagination of the Irish sporting public and two weeks ago he made his Masters Tournament debut, aged 35.

Power, who has been based in the USA since graduating from East Tennessee State University, has only played his home national open on three occasions – making his last appearance in 2019 – and his return this year is sure to be met with a rapturous welcome at the County Kilkenny venue.

“I cannot wait to return to the Horizon Irish Open and play in front of the home fans for the first time since my win on the PGA TOUR,” said Power, who has signed up as a DP World Tour Member for the 2022 season.

“I have received so much attention and love from home since that win, and during my recent run of good form, so I’m looking forward to showing my gratitude at Mount Juliet in July.

“It’s a tournament which is very close to my heart obviously, and I had an unbelievable experience at Lahinch in 2019. The tournament has grown so much and has become a real festival for the Irish sporting public, so I’m sure it will be no different this year. Hopefully I can put on a good show for the fans.”

Last year, the returning home fans watched Australian Lucas Herbert triumph in wire-to-wire fashion, sealing a three-stroke victory for a second DP World Tour title. The promising 25-year-old has since won for the first time on the PGA TOUR, at October’s 2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship and he too made his Masters debut last week.

Prior to the 2021 edition, Mount Juliet had hosted the Irish Open for three consecutive years in 1993, 1994 and 1995, won by Englishman Nick Faldo, Bernhard Langer of Germany and Scotland’s Sam Torrance respectively.

