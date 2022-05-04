Search

04 May 2022

Cycling group set to take on 3000 miles for Aspect Centre Kilkenny - show your support!

04 May 2022 2:41 PM

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up by Team Aspect RAAM, a group of cyclists who plan to take on the Race Across America (RAAM) for the second time.

John Dowd, Phillip Culbert, Seamus Nash & Cathal Phillips will be taking on one of the longest and most challenging endurance cycling events in the world.

The group are taking on this challenge all in aid of the Aspect Centre Kilkenny.

Aspect day service was formally opened in 2013 to provide specialised day services to adults with autism spectrum disorder and intellectual disability in the Kilkenny area.

Aspect services are informed and led by the belief that the quality of life is greatly enhanced through opportunities for social inclusion and strives to ensure that services are person centred, of the highest standard and take into account the uniqueness of each individual.

Team Aspect have raised in excess of €30,000 for this great cause on previous endeavours, which has gone towards the purchase of some life-changing facilities for the service users of the Aspect unit.

The RAAM course is about 30% longer than the Tour de France, and riders must finish in half the time allowed for the Tour. The course for the race covers 3000 miles, crosses 12 states and has a vertical ascent of over 170,000 feet.

Team Aspect will race literally from sea to shining sea, starting in Oceanside, California, the second week in June and ending in Annapolis, Maryland.

Teams such as ours will race non-stop 24 hours a day, regardless of weather, illness, darkness, or misdirection, with the hopes of finishing in 7 days or less.

The group use the GoFundMe page to write, “When we cross the finish line, this achievement will last a lifetime, and for our crew and us that means not only an athletic achievement but also one for our charitable community Aspect Centre Kilkenny. We support charitable donations large or small as all funds will be going to a great cause very close to our hearts.”

To donate to the cause and lend your support, CLICK HERE.

