Search

06 May 2022

Kilkenny minor team named for Leinster semi-final with Laois

Kilkenny minor team named for Leinster semi-final with Laois

Kilkenny Minor Hurling Manager Niall Bergin

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

06 May 2022 10:15 AM

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny minor hurling manager Niall Bergin has named his team to face Laois in the Leinster Championship semi-final in Portlaoise on Saturday afternoon.

The O'Loughlin Gaels man has made two alterations to his side from the recent defeat to Dublin with James Stephens's Daniel Power replacing his clubmate Sean Manogue in goal while Bobbie Brennan of Young Irelands also comes in at full back with Bennettsbridge's Timmy Kelly dropping to the bench.

Laois will come into the last four clash on a high after defeating Wexford with a last gasp goal a week ago so a tightly fought affair is anticipated in O'Moore Park.

Throw-in is at 12pm and the game can be viewed live on the TG4 Youtube page.

Kilkenny team to face Laois- Daniel Power (James Stephens); Rory Garrett (Fenians), Bobbie Brennan (Young Irelands), Evan Murphy (Dicksboro); Billy O'Neill (Graigue Ballycallan), Eoghan Lyng (Rower Inistioge), Ivan Bolger (Graiguenamanagh); Tom McPhillips (Dicksboro), Greg Kelly (O'Loughlin Gaels); Aaron McEvoy (Graigue-Ballycallan), Jeff Neary (Graigue-Ballycallan), Edward McDermott (James Stephens); Rory Glynn (Clara), Marty Murphy (Tullogher Rosbercon), Anthony Ireland Wall (Danesfort).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media