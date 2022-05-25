In Pictures- Kilkenny Minor Camogie side celebrate 2021 All-Ireland victory

The Kilkenny Minor Camogie All Ireland Winners 2021 at their medal presentation
The Kilkenny minor camogie team finally got to celebrate their 2021 All-Ireland final victory at their medal presentation recently.
The Cats defeated Cork on a 2-12 to 0-12 scoreline at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick last August in what was the county's first win at the grade since 2015.
Click through to see a gallery of pictures from Willie Dempsey.
