31 May 2022

Funding for Kilkenny sports clubs announced

Funding for Kilkenny sports clubs announced

31 May 2022 6:45 PM

Four Kilkenny sports clubs have been granted funding under the Sports Capital & Equipment Programme appeals process.

Callan Golf Club’s application for a grant towards course drainage has been approved and €80,044.61 will be drawn down by the club.

Cloneen Hurling Club’s application for just over €11,000 for a wall ball has also been sanctioned.

River Rangers AFC made an application for works to their pitch, equipment and storage project. This has also been approved and the club is to get €23,788.23.

Spa United F.C. has also been successful in their tarmac and dressing rooms application and are to receive €6,272.45.

In all, €6.14m has been allocated to 108 different applicants following the conclusion of the appeals process.

