Funding for Kilkenny sports clubs announced

Four Kilkenny sports clubs have been granted funding under the Sports Capital & Equipment Programme appeals process.
Callan Golf Club’s application for a grant towards course drainage has been approved and €80,044.61 will be drawn down by the club.
Cloneen Hurling Club’s application for just over €11,000 for a wall ball has also been sanctioned.
River Rangers AFC made an application for works to their pitch, equipment and storage project. This has also been approved and the club is to get €23,788.23.
Spa United F.C. has also been successful in their tarmac and dressing rooms application and are to receive €6,272.45.
In all, €6.14m has been allocated to 108 different applicants following the conclusion of the appeals process.
ohn Foxe, Sean Foxe, Clara Whelan Foxe (one of the six finalists in the NoName club Awards), Cormac Whelan Foxe,Vicki Whelan and Rena foxe PICTURE Vicky Comerford
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.