Search

15 Sept 2022

Kilkenny IHL- ’Shock maintain high scoring form at St Martin’s expense

Carrickshock 4-22 St Martins 1-12

Kilkenny IHL- ’Shock maintain high scoring form at St Martin’s expense

Carrickshock’s Jake O’Dwyer fends off the challenge of St Martin’s Cathal Keegan. Picture: Billy Culleton

Reporter:

Kilkenny People Reporter

15 Sept 2022 12:48 PM

Email:

sport@kilkennypeople.ie

On a beautiful September Saturday in Palmerstown, Carrickshock and St Martin’s came into this game with quite different targets.

Carrickshock needed a win to get them straight in to the championship quarter-final in a couple of weeks’ time.

As regards League standings, St Martin’s really had nothing to play for.

Unfortunately for the Muckalee contingent, this was evident in the way the game unfolded.

Carrickshock got off to a blistering start: Kevin Farrell had the first point on the board inside 30 seconds, closely followed by a free from Eoghan O’Neill before the same player continued his rich vein of form with a classy goal that gave Colin McGrath no chance.

St Martin’s did get a couple of early points to keep in touch, the pick of them a long range effort from Brian Cody.

But almost like clockwork Carrickshock knocked over six points in six minutes, the first a monster score from John Power, to put them 1-8 to 0-2 ahead midway through the first half.

From there to half time they kept the foot to the floor, and their backs never really allowed St Martin’s forwards to get into gear.

Jake O’Dwyer sent over a couple of beauties from either side of the field in this period, at the other another Brian Cody point from long range sandwiched between a couple of Shane Kinsella frees just about kept St Martin’s afloat, reaching half time with a deficit of 11 points (1-15 to 0-7).

When Darragh Brennan struck Eoghan O’Neill’s inch-perfect pass first time to the net early in the second half, it really was looking like curtains for St Martin’s.

They did start to gain somewhat of foothold in the game over the next 10 minutes. However, too many of their attempts at goal were made under heavy pressure from the Carrickshock defence and they really just kept the umpires’ arms waving.

They did finally breach the defence on 44 minutes when a long range free dropped in under the crossbar and literally fell over the line.

They followed up with a couple of points but when the hard-working Eoin Crowley was rewarded with clear sight of goal on 52 minutes he buried the ball in the net, and with it, St Martin’s last chance of staying in this game.

A couple of minutes later Dan Blanchfield’s long range free was fumbled by the St Martin’s defence and helped to the net by Barry Lennon to complete the demolition job.

It finished 4-22 to 1-12.

The one-sided nature of the contest won’t bother the ’Shocks’ fervent following too much.

They now have a Shield final on Sunday to warm up for the championship quarter-final the following weekend.

Meanwhile St Martin’s know that their season is far from over – a win in Saturday’s championship first round game against St Lachtain’s would put right a lot of the wrongs of their winless league campaign.

Teams & Scorers

Carrickshock - Eoghan O’Neill (1-14, 0-13 frees); Jake O’Dwyer (0-4, 0-1 free); Darragh Brennan, Eoin Crowley, Barry Lennon (1-0 each); Kevin Farrell, John Power (Stoneyford), Michael Rice, Brian Donovan (0-1 each).

St Martin’s - Robert Reid (1-1, 1-0 free); Brian Cody (0-3); Shane Kinsella (0-3, 0-3 frees); Luke Maher, Justin Manning, Colin McGrath, David Walsh, Jason Phelan (0-1 each).

Carrickshock - Dan Blanchfield; Padraig Lennon, Niall Tennyson, James Grace; Sean Moore, John Power (Stoneyford), John Cahill; Brian O'Donovan, Eoin Crowley; Jake O’Dwyer, Kevin Farrell, Luke Gaule; Michael Rice, Eoghan O’Neill, Darragh Brennan.

Subs: Shane Power, Damien Walsh, Michael Murphy, Barry Lennon, Luke Hudson.

St Martin’s - Colin McGrath; Tristan Roche, Ollie Walsh, Ciarán Nolan; David Walsh, Paddy Nolan, Robert Reid; Justin Manning, Cathal Keegan; Dan Comerford, Jason Phelan, Brian Cody; Josh Dempsey, Luke Maher, Shane Kinsella.

Subs: Donal Shore, Jamie Morrissey.

Referee - Sean Cleere (O’Loughlin Gaels)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media