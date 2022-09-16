Kilkenny club hurling draws to take place this weekend

Nowlan Park, Kilkenny
The opening round in the Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championships take place this weekend with the Quarter-Finals in all the competitions to be drawn at the conclusion of the action.
Clara, Dicksboro, Tullaroan and Bennettsbridge are all in senior league action tomorrow afternoon and they are already assured of a place in the last eight of the senior championship against the four round one winners.
In the Intermediate grade it's Thomastown, Danesfort, Rower-Inistioge and Carrickshock that are already qualified and like the senior format, they will meet the four winners from this weekends championship games.
The draws will take place after the TG4 televised Shamrocks and Glenmore Senior hurling championship game in UPMC Nowlan Park.
Senior Hurling Championship Fixtures
League Final – Saturday 1pm in UPMC Nowlan Park – Tullaroan v Bennettsbridge
Shield Final – Saturday 3pm in Thomastown – Clara v Dicksboro
Championship Round 1 –Saturday 5.30pm in Shamrocks Ballyhale – O’Loughlin Gaels v Mullinavat and Sunday 4.15pm in UPMC Nowlan Park – Shamrocks v Glenmore
Relegation Semi-Finals/Championship Round 1 –Sunday 12pm in Ballyragget – James Stephens v Lisdowney and Sunday 2pm in Freshford – Erins Own v Graigue Ballycallan
Intermediate Hurling Championship Fixtures
League Final – Sunday at 12pm in John Lockes Park, Callan – Thomastown v Danesfort
Shield Final – Sunday at 2.15pm in Bennettsbridge – Carrickshock v Rower Inistioge
Championship Round 1 –Saturday at 3pm in Inistioge – Young Irelands v Mooncoin and Sunday at 4pm in Danesfort – O’Loughlin Gaels v Dunnamaggin
Relegation Semi-Finals/Championship Round 1 – Saturday at 3pm in Canon Kearns Park, Castlecomer – St Lachtain’s v St Martins and Saturday at 5.15pm in Lisdowney – Fenians v Conahy Shamrocks
Gary Desmond, CEO of Gala Retail with Ireland AM presenters, Muireann O’Connell and Alan Hughes launch Ireland’s Inspirational Heroes
Deputy John McGuinness, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick, Cllr Mick Delaney, Joe Reidy and Minister Michael McGrath meet to discuss Budget 2023
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.