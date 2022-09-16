Search

16 Sept 2022

Kilkenny club hurling draws to take place this weekend

Kilkenny club hurling draws to take place this weekend

Nowlan Park, Kilkenny

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

16 Sept 2022 12:16 PM

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

The opening round in the Senior and  Intermediate Hurling Championships take place this weekend with the Quarter-Finals in all the competitions to be drawn at the conclusion of the action.

Clara, Dicksboro, Tullaroan and Bennettsbridge are all in senior league action tomorrow afternoon and they are already assured of a place in the last eight of the senior championship against the four round one winners.

In the Intermediate grade it's Thomastown, Danesfort, Rower-Inistioge and  Carrickshock that are already qualified and like the senior format, they will meet the four winners from this weekends championship games.

The draws will take place after the TG4 televised Shamrocks and Glenmore Senior hurling championship game in UPMC Nowlan Park.

Senior Hurling Championship Fixtures

League Final – Saturday 1pm in UPMC Nowlan Park – Tullaroan v Bennettsbridge 

Shield Final – Saturday 3pm in Thomastown – Clara v Dicksboro

Championship Round 1 –Saturday 5.30pm in Shamrocks Ballyhale – O’Loughlin Gaels v Mullinavat and Sunday 4.15pm in UPMC Nowlan Park – Shamrocks v Glenmore 

Relegation Semi-Finals/Championship Round 1 –Sunday 12pm in Ballyragget – James Stephens v Lisdowney and Sunday 2pm in Freshford – Erins Own v Graigue Ballycallan

Intermediate Hurling Championship Fixtures

League Final – Sunday at 12pm in John Lockes Park, Callan – Thomastown v Danesfort

Shield Final – Sunday at 2.15pm in Bennettsbridge – Carrickshock v Rower Inistioge

Championship Round 1 –Saturday at 3pm in Inistioge – Young Irelands v Mooncoin and Sunday at 4pm in Danesfort – O’Loughlin Gaels v Dunnamaggin

Relegation Semi-Finals/Championship Round 1 – Saturday at 3pm in Canon Kearns Park, Castlecomer – St Lachtain’s v St Martins and Saturday at 5.15pm in Lisdowney – Fenians v Conahy Shamrocks

