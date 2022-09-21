Kilkenny cyclist Damien Vereker heading to Paracycling Track World Championships

Damien Vereker has been selected for the Irish cycling team to compete at the UCI Paracycling Track World Championships.

The Kilkenny native is part of a nine-strong Irish contingent who will compete at the championships, which will be held in Paris from October 20 to 23.

Team Ireland will be led by Tokyo Paralympics silver medallists Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal - who was in Kilkenny recently with her Team Ireland colleagues for the Rás na mBan - will target the Pursuit and Kilo events while Richael Timothy, Ronan Grimes and Chris Burns will compete in a range of events.

Team Ireland's men's duos, Martin Gordon and Eoin Mullen as well as Damien Vereker and Marcin Mizgajski, round off an exciting selection. Vereker and Mizgajski will compete in the Pursuit and Kilo events.

"The UCI Paracycling Track Worlds are the last major Competition goal in 2022 for the Paracycling Team," said Team Ireland Head Coach Neill Delahaye. "We are aiming for a consistent showing from all our athletes across all races."

With a men’s and women’s early quota place for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, the championships resemble a chance to earn crucial Nations ranking points.

"With one female and one male qualification slot available at the end of this year, everyone will be doing their utmost to perform at their best and earn adequate Nations ranking points to secure those two early quota places for the Paris 2024 Games," added Delahaye.

"The Velodrome in Saint-Quentine-en-Yvelines is the Track Cycling location for Paris 2024 which also gives us an early opportunity to race at the Games venue which will be a valuable experience for the riders and support team. We have not raced on the Track since Tokyo and everyone is looking forward to getting back on the boards for some fast and hard racing."

The Paralympic Championships will follow hot on the heels of the UCI Track World Championships, which will be held in Paris from October 12 to 16. Kilkenny interest will centre on Mia Griffin, who has been selected in the Team Ireland squad.

Team Ireland

Katie-George Dunlevy & Eve McCrystal – Pursuit & Kilo

Ronan Grimes – Pursuit, Kilo, Scratch, Omnium (200 is additional event to make up a 4 race Omnium)

Richael Timothy - Pursuit, 500, Scratch, Omnium (200 is additional event to make up a 4 race Omnium)

Chris Burns - Pursuit, Kilo, Scratch, Omnium (200 is additional event to make up a 4 race Omnium)

Martin Gordon & Eoin Mullen – Kilo & Sprint

Damien Vereker & Marcin Mizgajski – Pursuit & Kilo