Kilkenny IHC- Strong finish helps Thomastown see off Carrickshock

Thomastown have been threatening for a couple of years to break into the ranks of Kilkenny senior club hurling - now they are just one game away from reaching the promised land.

However, for long spells it didn’t look like they would make the final. For long periods of Sunday’s game they played second fiddle to a bustling Carrickshock, taking 45 minutes to turn the tide in their favour.

This semi-final at UPMC Nowlan Park started in driving rain, making conditions very difficult for the players. Thomastown had first advantage of the breeze, but struggled to make any great impact with the elements in their favour.

A point inside the opening minute from Jake O’Dwyer gave early momentum to Carrickshock. They played with great energy and drive in the opening half, contesting every ball with vigour and determination.



Not for the first time Robbie Donnelly’s accuracy from frees was crucial for Thomastown, but the contribution from their intercounty star John Donnelly was also hugely important.

Carrickshock had a let-off on 15 minutes when Jonjo Farrell collected a good pass from Stephen Donnelly. He appeared to have been fouled as he bore down on the Carrickshock goal, but no free was forthcoming.

Three times in the opening half Carrickshock set up good goal-scoring opportunities, but they were thwarted on each occasion by tenacious defending. One such move broke down when a brilliant tackle by Thomastown corner-back Ned Kirwan prevented Carrickshock from scoring a certain goal on 17 minutes.

If Robbie Donnelly was pointing the frees for Thomastown, so too was Eoghan O’Neill for Carrickshock. Aside from the first Carrickshock point from Jake O’Dwyer, O’Neill was the only other ’Shock scorer during the game.

Three pointed frees from Eoghan O’Neill - Robbie Donnelly replied for Thomastown - saw the teams level at 0-7 at the interval.

On the run of play Carrickshock should have had a few points to spare at half-time, but Thomastown’s defence stood up to the challenge.

The second half saw an improvement in the weather conditions, mirrored by the play. For the opening 10 the game saw the teams snipe scores in a tit for tat manner. Eoghan O’Neill landed a brace of points from frees for Carrickshock with Robbie Donnelly (free) and John Donnelly pointing for Thomastown.



Eoghan O’Neill looked to have edged the game strongly in Carrickshock’s favour when he raised the first green flag with 40 minutes on the clock. A good run by Darragh Brennan saw his shot half blocked - when the ball broke, O’Neill was there to add an impressive finish.

In a game of tight margins three points was a good lead and it remained at that margin when Robbie Donnelly and Eoghan O’Neill landed further points, this time from play.

The momentum remained with Carrickshock, but it took a decisive turn on 45 minutes when Thomastown full-forward Jack Holden bundled the ball over the line after the Carrickshock goalie Dan Blanchfield dropped the wet sliotar.

That goal tied the game, but immediately the winners upped the tempo with Robbie Donnelly pointing a free one minute later to see his side regain the lead. He landed another point four minutes later, but by that stage Carrickshock were beginning to wilt.

John Donnelly was continuing to be influential throughout the field, while subs Zach Bay Hammond and Eddie Donnelly made solid contributions when introduced.

Carrickshock failed to score in the closing quarter, despite having a couple of good chances. A rock-solid central defensive spine in Richard O’Hara and Peter McDonald was key to a fine closing 15 minutes from the winners.

The Donnellys, Robbie (2) and John, wrapped up the scoring with Thomastown well in control at the finish. It took the winners a long time to get to grips with their opponents, but they were a different team after Jack Holden’s goal.

Robbie and John Donnelly were the standout players for the winners, with Richard O’Hara, Peter McDonald, Ned Kirwan, Stephen Donnelly and Jack Holden also playing key roles.

Carrickshock will rue their many missed first half scoring chances. They hurled very well for long stages, but faded badly in the closing quarter. Eoghan O’Neill was their top man, but he needed a lot more help from his attacking colleagues. John Cahill and John Power hit good patches, while Jake O’Dwyer, Darragh Brennan, Michael Rice and Kevin Farrell also tried hard.

Teams & Scorers

Thomastown - Robbie Donnelly (0-9, 0-7 frees), John Donnelly (0-4), Jack Holden (1-0), Brian Staunton (0-1).

Carrickshock - Eoghan O’Neill (1-9, 0-7 frees), Jake O’Dwyer (0-1).

Thomastown - Diarmuid Galway; Peter Connellan, Richard O’Hara, Ned Kirwan; Johnny Barron, Peter McDonald, Adrian Burke; Robbie Donnelly, Brian Staunton; Luke Connellan, John Donnelly, Dylan Waugh; Stephen Donnelly, Jack Holden, Jonjo Farrell.

Subs: Zach Bay Hammond for Luke Connellan, 39 mins; Eddie Donnelly for Brian Staunton, 42 mins; Thomas O’Hanrahan for Jonjo Farrell, 61 mins.

Carrickshock - Dan Blanchfield; Niall Tennyson, John Cahill, James Grace; Sean Moore, John Power, Padraig Lennon; Jake O’Dwyer, Brian Donovan; Eoin Crowley, Michael Rice, Eoghan O’Neill; Darragh Brennan, James Power, Kevin Farrell.

Subs: Michael Murphy for Niall Tennyson, 53 mins; Shane Power for Eoin Crowley, 56 mins; Luke Gaule for Jamie Power; John Power (Lismatigue) for James Grace, 60 mins.

Referee – Sean Cleere (O’Loughlin Gaels).