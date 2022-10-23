Danesfort overcome Thomastown in dramatic Intermediate decider

Eleven years after their last Intermediate title, Danesfort are back celebrating again after they emerged four point winners over Thomastown in an extra-time thriller.

Two years after suffering relegation, the 'Fort will back at the top table of senior hurling in Kilkenny but they were certainly made work for it against a Thomastown side that were beaten in their third final in four years.

With Richie Hogan, Jack Bruton and James Mullally among others all in freescoring form, Danesfort always appeared to have the edge but Thomastown's goal threat allowed them to stay in touch.

A 7th minute goal from Jack Holden gave Thomastown an early advantage but Danesfort bounced back to lead by two at the half-time interval (0-13 to 1-8).

Danesfort then continued to lead all the way through the second half until Jack Holden got his second and Thomastown's third goal to level up the game in stoppage time.

A serious looking injury to Danesfort corner back Darren Booth held up the game for a long period and while Danesfort thought they won it with a Richie Hogan free, Stephen Donnelly had other ideas as he fired the game into extra-time.

Thomastown looked to have all the momentum heading into extra-time but Danesfort had other ideas and when Jake Cullen came off the bench to goal for the third game running, you got the sense it was going to be Danesfort's day.

Thomastown hit back with a late Jonjo Farrell goal and while Danesfort were left hanging on a bit at the end, they survived to secure a county title in their 100th year as a club.

Teams and Scorers

Danesfort- Richie Hogan (0-12, six frees), Jack Bruton (0-6), Jake Cullen (1-1), James Mullally (0-4), Ben Whitty, Colm Phelan (0-3 each), Daire O'Neill, Cathal Kearney (0-2 each ), Paul Murphy, Philly Cooney, Robbie Walsh (0-1 each)

Thomastown- Robbie Donnelly (1-9, six frees), Jack Holden (2-1), Jonjo Farrell (1-1), John Donnelly, Stephen Donnelly (0-4 each), Luke Connellan (0-2), Peter McDonald, Eddie Donnelly, Zach Bay Hammond, Thomas O'Hanrahan (0-1 each)

Danesfort- Paddy Hogan; Darren Booth, Diarmuid Phelan, Daire O'Neill; Des Dunne, Paul Murphy, Cathal O'Neill; Philly Cooney, Cathal Kearney; Colm Phelan, James Mullally, Ben Whitty; Richie Hogan, Robbie Walsh, Jack Bruton.

Subs- Jake Cullen for Cooney 49 mins, Philly Walsh for Booth 66 mins, Philly Cooney for O'Neill 76 mins, Dylan Dunphy for Bruton 78 mins, Ciaran Mullen for Mullally 78 mins.

Thomastown- Diarmuid Galway; Peter Connellan, Richard O'Hara, Ned Kirwan; Johnny Barron, Peter McDonald, Adrian Burke; Robbie Donnelly, Brian Staunton; Luke Connellan, John Donnelly, Dylan Waugh; Stephen Donnelly, Jack Holden, Jonjo Farrell.

Subs- Eddie Donnelly for Waugh h-t, Zach Bay Hammond for Burke 37 mins, Brian O'Hanrahan for Barron 52 mins, Thomas O'Hanrahan for Farrell 54 mins, Brian Murphy for Staunton 65 mins, Jonjo Farrell for Holden 75 mins.

Referee- Michael O'Sullivan (Shamrocks Ballyhale)