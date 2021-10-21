VOTE NOW! All FIVE heats of Kilkenny's Next Superstar are now LIVE

Voting is now open in the first round of Kilkenny's Next Superstar. The five heats are now live on our site for public voting - AND LINKED BELOW.

The five winners of the heats will go through to the final which consists of another public vote and adjudication by our judges: Robert Grace, Sinéad Blanchfield and Lesley Cleere.

The combination of those votes will decide our winner.

The winner will pick up a stunning prize package that includes a FREE year of classes from Dramatic Action Stage School, an overnight stay with dinner and breakfast for two in Langton's and a €300 Go-Anywhere Gift Voucher from Castlecomer Credit Union.

Our wonderful sponsors at Market Cross Shopping Centre have also kindly provided a €200 Fleetwood voucher to spend in Wigoders Kilkenny, a pair of designer glasses worth €199.00 from Specsavers, a €100 gift voucher for Lash Dolls Kilkenny, a Reset Serum Gift Set worth €78.50 from L’Occitane, a €70.00 gift voucher for Rude Boys Barbers and a €50.00 gift voucher to spend at Nolan’s Jewelers!

Voting in the heats will close on Tuesday, October 26 at 11pm.

SEE ALL HEATS BELOW:

YOUR FAVOURITE ACT NEEDS YOUR SUPPORT - SHARE! SHARE! SHARE!