Heat alert for Kilkenny - Met Eireann issue Status Yellow Temperature Warning

As temperatures rise for another summer heat wave, Met Eireann have this afternoon (Tuesday) issued a Status Yellow Heat Warning for Kilkenny, to come into effect later this week.
The warning take effect from noon on Thursday and lasts until 6am on Sunday morning (August 14).
Met Eireann's Status Yellow - High Temperature warning will cover all of the provinces of Leinster and Munster.
It will be very warm or hot on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with maximum temperatures generally of 27 to 29 degrees. Warm at night with temperatures generally staying above 15 degrees. Daytime temperatures may not be as high in coastal areas due to sea breezes.
Some of the impacts of the high temperatures may be:
• Heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable of the population
• High Solar UV index
• Risk of water related incidents
Megan Kenneally, Michaela Kenneally, Eoin Cody ,Adrian Mullan , Katie Nolan ,Brian Dowling PICTURE: Vicky Comerford
