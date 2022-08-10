KILKENNY WEATHER: Dry, warm and sunny today as hot spell prepares to up a gear

Dry, warm and sunny today in Kilkenny. Highest temperatures 24 to 26 degrees, higher in isolated spots.
Winds to be light variable or calm.
Tonight will be dry and clear. Lowest temperatures 9 to 13 degrees with no wind.
Dry, warm & sunny today ☀️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 10, 2022
️ Highs of 23 to 26°C, higher in some spots of Munster & Leinster.
Generally light winds with a sea breeze developing in the afternoon. A moderate southwest wind will keep it cooler on the coast of Connacht & the west coast of Ulster pic.twitter.com/JLPEjxvtRU
The country will experience a hot spell developing from today and continuing through the rest of the week and the weekend.
Daytime temperatures will widely reach the mid to high twenties. Remaining uncomfortably warm overnight too.
Pollen Forecast:
Moderate on Wednesday and Thursday.
Denise Gaule stays ice-cool as she fires over the stoppage time winning free that saw Kilkenny claim victory
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.