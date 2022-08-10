HEATWAVE: Water restrictions begin in Kilkenny

Due to a water shortage, there will be water restrictions on the whole of the Clogh - Castlecomer supply in North Kilkenny for the remainder of the week.
The restrictions will be in place from approximately 10pm to 7am.
Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.
LEAK REPAIRS
Separately, Bennettsbridge and surrounding areas were without water until 3pm today.
Despite ongoing issues with the water supply in this area, the reason for today's outage is to facilitate leak repairs, according to Kilkenny County Council.
Katie Power lifts the O’Duffy Cup after she helped Kilkenny to a 15th All-Ireland Senior Camogie success against Cork on Sunday afternoon. Picture: James Crombie/Inpho
Denise Gaule stays ice-cool as she fires over the stoppage time winning free that saw Kilkenny claim victory
