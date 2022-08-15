Severe thunderstorm warning for Kilkenny extended to tonight

A severe weather warning for Kilkenny has been extended for the rest of the day.

Met Eireann issued a Status Orange Thunderstorm warning for Kilkenny yesterday (Sunday) and it was due to be lifted this morning, however that warning has now been extended to 10pm.

According to Met Eireann: "Heavy downpours of rain and hail will occur in places. Flooding where heavy downpours occur." However, because of the sporadic nature of thunderstorm development, not all areas will experience thunder and lightening.

The extended warning is valid from 9am Monday to 10pm Monday and is now in effect for Kilkenny and counties Carlow, Wexford, Laois, Offaly, Dublin, Kildare, Wicklow and all of Munster.

Yesterday (Sunday) dramatic thunderstorms were experienced across the county. This caused a number of power outages, according to the ESB. In the Castlecomer area 5,000 ESB customers were left without electricity overnight, but service had been restored by 6.30am.

Motorists have also been urged to take care when driving in storm conditions. Visibility can be reduced and there is a risk of hail affected the road surface.