Search

15 Aug 2022

Severe thunderstorm warning for Kilkenny extended to tonight

Lightning

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

15 Aug 2022 11:24 AM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

A severe weather warning for Kilkenny has been extended for the rest of the day.

Met Eireann issued a Status Orange Thunderstorm warning for Kilkenny yesterday (Sunday) and it was due to be lifted this morning, however that warning has now been extended to 10pm.

According to Met Eireann: "Heavy downpours of rain and hail will occur in places. Flooding where heavy downpours occur." However, because of the sporadic nature of thunderstorm development, not all areas will experience thunder and lightening.

The extended warning is valid from 9am Monday to 10pm Monday and is now in effect for Kilkenny and counties Carlow, Wexford, Laois, Offaly, Dublin, Kildare, Wicklow and all of Munster.

Paulstown native set to cycle 750km from Paris to Nice to raise funds for Saplings school in Goresbridge

Yesterday (Sunday) dramatic thunderstorms were experienced across the county. This caused a number of power outages, according to the ESB. In the Castlecomer area 5,000 ESB customers were left without electricity overnight, but service had been restored by 6.30am.

Motorists have also been urged to take care when driving in storm conditions. Visibility can be reduced and there is a risk of hail affected the road surface. 

Over €300,000 for eight community projects in Kilkenny

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media