16 Aug 2022

Stats from last week's heatwave and the subsequent downpours - Kilkenny Live

Stats from last week's heatwave and Monday's torrential downpours - Kilkenny Live

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

16 Aug 2022 6:31 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Temperatures in Kilkenny reached a maximum of 31.3°C last Friday, August 12 — a new all-time record for August in the county.

This news was confirmed by Kilkenny weatherman Niall Dollard, who also revealed a number of recent meteorological statistics from recent days.

Temperatures exceeded 25°C for five consecutive days from last Tuesday to Saturday, making the period an official heatwave.

The last official heatwave that took place in Kilkenny in August was all the way back in 2003.

Temperatures exceeded 30°C for three of those five days — Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Things then changed quickly on Monday as intense thundery downpours rolled in across the county.

As much as 19.5mm of rainfall was recorded on Monday — making it our second wettest day so far this year!

