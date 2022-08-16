Stats from last week's heatwave and the subsequent downpours - Kilkenny Live

Temperatures in Kilkenny reached a maximum of 31.3°C last Friday, August 12 — a new all-time record for August in the county.
This news was confirmed by Kilkenny weatherman Niall Dollard, who also revealed a number of recent meteorological statistics from recent days.
Temperatures exceeded 25°C for five consecutive days from last Tuesday to Saturday, making the period an official heatwave.
The last official heatwave that took place in Kilkenny in August was all the way back in 2003.
Temperatures exceeded 30°C for three of those five days — Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Things then changed quickly on Monday as intense thundery downpours rolled in across the county.
As much as 19.5mm of rainfall was recorded on Monday — making it our second wettest day so far this year!
Infected urine or contaminated water can be found in sewers, ditches, ponds, canals and slow-flowing rivers and riverbanks
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.