Incredible monthly statistic recorded by Kilkenny Weather for September

Despite the rainfall amount recorded for Kilkenny being well below average for the first nine months of the year, the county still managed to record its wettest September in twelve years.
A total of 120.8mm of rain fell last month in Kilkenny, bringing the annual total so far to 507.9mm - still well behind the annual average up to this point of 601.9mm!
The warmest day recorded during the month saw temperatures reach 22.5C.
The coldest night saw temperatures drop to 2.5C.
These statistics were shared by Kilkenny weatherman Niall Dollard in his monthly weather report on Twitter (@kilkennyweather).
