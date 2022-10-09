Jet stream heading our way 'will fire up some storms', forecaster warns

Picture: Carlow Weather
Trusted local weatherman Alan O'Reilly of Carlow Weather has issued a forecast update that warns of potentially turbulent weather ahead.
In the post, Alan explained that there is a 'jet stream heading towards us later in the coming week' and stated that this 'will fire up some storms in the Atlantic'.
There is a lot of uncertainty in the details, the forecaster said, but there's 'a risk of spells of wet and windy weather around Thursday and Friday'.
Alan told his followers he will be keeping an eye out as more details emerge.
