Stephen Rae will return to Kilkenny city for Kilkenny Arts Festival

After his triumphant, sold-out performances of Seamus Heaney’s Aeneid Book VI and Oscar Wilde’s De Profundis at the 2016 and 2017 Kilkenny Arts Festivals, respectively, world renowened actor, Stephen Rea returns to the Watergate Theatre in August for a brand new project with one of Ireland’s and the world’s - greatest living poets. Derek Mahon’s New York Time (originally published as The Hudson Letter) is an intensely personal poetic sequence drawing on his years living in Manhattan. Featuring a new live score composed by Rea’s regular collaborator Neil Martin and performed by piano wizard Brian Connor, New York Time is set to offer a unique experience of words and music - elegiac, witty and profound. You can catch Stephen Rae in the Watergate on Friday, August 17 and Saturday, August 18.



