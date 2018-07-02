Choirs, brass, and motown all set to add summer sounds to Kilkenny heatwave this week

Enjoying the sunshine? There’s plenty of summer sounds to add to the heatwave experience in the coming days.

As July settles in the Guinness Open Mic night returns tonight (Wednesday) to Ryan’s Bar. The monthly session kicks off at 9pm and typically features a blend of local and visiting performers with poems, songs, music and more on the bill.

If you’re looking for some music to go with your lunch as you shade from the sun on Thursday then St Canice’s Cathedral’s the place to be. The Wichita Falls First United Methodist Church Choir will play there from 1pm. From Texas, the group has participated in choral festivals led by international choral directors.

That night then the weekly Sofa Sessions continues at Billy Byrne’s Bar with a real treat in store. Hailed as 'one of the glories of contemporary jazz' British jazz vocalist and lyricist Norma Winstone will be joined by one of Ireland’s leading jazz guitarists Tommy Halferty from 9pm.

The following afternoon it’s back to St Canice’s Cathedral for another visiting group. The Green Bay Boys Choir from Wisconsin will showcase the talents of members from 3 to 4pm.

The First Friday Session is back at the Home Rule Club with lots to enjoy at the riverside premises.

A few steps away at Matt the Millers Longford and Ballymahon fourpiece Recoil will play from 10pm followed by a DJ.

While over at John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre the amazing mishmash that is TV Jones & The Tomahawks Los Gatos will entertain from 10pm. The gig from the six-piece band with brass section will be further enhanced by the Kilkenny Craft Beer Festival’s presentation of a Yellowbelly tap invasion at the same venue.

Saturday gets you outside with the chance to experience the art of an Irish singer - songwriter in the great outdoors. Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre plays host to Belfast born Paul Brady with gates open from 7pm allowing you plenty of time to get in and grab the best spot before the show goes live at 8pm.

On the same night Martin Lacey live in the bar of the Home Rule Club and Liam Mannering provides the music to dance to at the Rhu Glenn Hotel in Slieverue from 9pm.

If it’s a big band sound with a Motown twist you’re after then catch The Papa Zitas at Left Bank from 10pm. At the same time pop and rock covers band Sonic Boom play Ryan’s Bar.

The Sunday ease yourself towards a new working week with the Jazz Sessions at Mac Donagh Junction Shopping Centre from 1pm. It’s a weekly offering where you can enjoy two hours of live music while having a coffee with a kids play area nearyby.

When that’s done get back outside for the Music in the Garden series on the grounds of Kilkenny Castle. This takes place, weather permitting, from 3pm each week. Then it’s onto Left Bank for the Sunday Summer Sessions from 5pm where DJ Mattie B will be at Louies Backyard for a five hour feast of tracks.

Having marked over two decades of playing Matt the Millers, After Dark continues its residency with more great music from 10pm aided by a DJ.

On Tuesday the sound is loud at the Clubhouse Hotel as Bold as Brass belt out the tunes from 9pm.