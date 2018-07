Kilkenny Gig Guide, July 4 - 11

Wednesday

Abhainn Rí Festival, Various Venues, Callan.

Trail Kilkenny Outdoor Festival, Various Venues.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad Music, Paris Texas, 6pm.

Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.

Kilkenny Language Club, O’Faolain’s, 7pm.

Jim Maher Story Teller & Seanchaí, Club House Hotel, 8pm.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.

Folk & Ballads, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Open Trad Session, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm.

Thursday

Abhainn Rí Festival, Various Venues, Callan.

Trail Kilkenny Outdoor Festival, Various Venues.

Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10:30am.

Wichita Falls First United Methodist Church Choir, St Canice’s Cathedral, 1pm, Cathedral admission.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad Music, Paris Texas, 6pm.

Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.

Druida Nua, Club House Hotel, 8pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.

Set Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8:30pm.

Hooly Night, Lanigan’s, 9pm.

The Sofa Sessions, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 9pm, €10.

Langton’s Night Club, 11pm.

Friday

Abhainn Rí Festival, Various Venues, Callan.

Trail Kilkenny Outdoor Festival, Various Venues.

Green Bay Boys Choir, St Canice’s Cathedral, 3pm, Cathedral admission.

TGI, Bridies, 5:30pm.

Trad with Antony Maculey & friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.

First Friday Session, Home Rule Club.

TV Jones & The Tomahawks Los Gatos, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 10pm.

Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Recoil & DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Friday Sessions, Morrisson’s, 10pm.

Saturday

Abhainn Rí Festival, Various Venues, Callan.

Trail Kilkenny Outdoor Festival, Various Venues.

Yard Beats, Brogan’s Bar, 6pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.

Abbeyfolk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Paul Brady, Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre, 8pm, €35/30.

Jack Healy: The Tayman, The Topcat & Others, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €12/10.

Martin Lacey, Home Rule Club.

Liam Mannering, Rhu Glenn Hotel, Slieverue, 9pm, €10.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

The Papa Zitas, Left Bank, 10pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Music, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.

Langton’s Night Club, 10:30pm.

Sunday

Abhainn Rí Festival, Various Venues, Callan.

Trail Kilkenny Outdoor Festival, Various Venues.

Sunday Jazz Sessions, MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre, 1pm.

Music in the Garden Series, Kilkenny Castle Park, 3pm.

Sunday Summer Sessions, Left Bank, 5pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley & friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.

Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.

Tomás Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.

DJs, Left Bank.

monday

Trail Kilkenny Outdoor Festival, Various Venues.

Abbeyfolk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad Music, Paris Texas, 6pm.

Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.

Hooly Night, Lanigan’s, 9pm.

Irish Music Session, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm.

Davey Cashin & Pete Fagan, Left Bank, 9:30pm.

Tuesday

Abbeyfolk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad Music, Paris Texas, 6pm.

Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Bold As Brass, Club House Hotel, 9pm.