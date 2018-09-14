'Walk for Alice' this Sunday

The school friends of a young Kilkenny woman who is battling cancerhave come together to help raise funds so she can seek life saving treatment abroad.

Alice Taylor, who is 25 and from Ballycallan, is battling stage 3B cervical cancer and was given a terminal diagnosis, earlier this summer.

Family and friends are taking up the battle for Alice and are spearheading a fundraising campaign that will allow her to access new treatments in the USA or UK - this will potentially cost hundreds of thousands of euro but, they say, it is the only option Alice has.

This Sunday, September 16, a 5k ‘Walk for Alice’ will be held in Kilkenny.

Organised by a group of her former school friends, the walk will raise money to contribute towards the life saving immunotherapy treatment Alice needs.

A core group of six ladies from the Loreto Class of 2011 are organising the fundraiser with the support of everyone in their year group that they have been in contact with. Their alma mater has also been supportive of the event, the ladies’ former principal Colm Keher allowing the school to be used as a base for the walk.



Registration for the walk will be in the Loreto Secondary School, Granges Road, on Sunday, September 16, between 11.30am and 12 noon. Taking part will cost €20 for adults, €10 for under 18s or a family can take part for €30.

The walk will set off from the school, where it will later finish up with tea/ coffee and cakes for all participants. A raffle will also be held on the day. Volunteers to help with the event and especially donations of cakes and buns would be gratefully accepted.

100% of all proceeds will be given to Alice’s family to go to her treatment fund.

“We are asking the people of Kilkenny to come together as a community and help give a young woman the fighting chance she deserves,” said Kate Naughton, one of the organisers with Michelle Carroll, Eimear Hogan, Georgina Power, Louise Whitely and Olivia Hutchinson.

The walk will begin at the Loreto, go through Irishtown and over St Francis Bridge (the ‘new’ bridge), turn left towards Greens Bridge, along the Riverside Walk to Talbots Inch before walking back to the school.

If you can’t make it to the walk you can still donate at www.gofundme.com/ hqzzx-save-alice or Google search for ‘GoFundMe Save Alice.’

For further information on the walk or to contact organisers of the event go to ‘Walk for Alice’ on Facebook.

A petition has also been launched calling on the government to make the life saving drugs available to Alice and all women with cervical cancer who would benefit from it.