Liveline's 'Funny Friday' is coming to Kilkenny

Funny Friday with Liveline's Joe Duffy is coming to Kilkenny this coming Friday 30 November. The event takes place in Newpark Hotel, located on Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny.

The night of entertainment will feature June Rodgers, Seamus O'Rourke, Enya Martin, Doc Savage, Frank Forde and many, many more.

Doors open at 12.15pm, and the show will be broadcast live on RTÉ Radio 1 from 1.45pm - 3pm.

No tickets are necessary, just show up on the day. Seating will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

There'll be lots of laughs, music and giveaways!