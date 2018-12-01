Charitable Christmas Craft Event to be held in Kilkenny's Newpark Hotel

On Saturday, December 8th, one of Kilkenny’s leading hotels, Newpark Hotel, is organising a very special charity Christmas Craft Event in aid of Pieta House. The event, which takes place from 11am to 12.30pm, is part of the annual YuleFest Kilkenny festivities, and will be an opportunity for people to learn more about making their home even more festive this holiday season.

Dutch florist extraordinaire, Lamber de Bie will demonstrate how to make festive inspired Christmas Wreaths, a Christmas bouquet-perfect to bring along when visiting family and friends this festive season and a beautiful Christmas inspired centrepiece which will be sure to impress all of your guests this year. The Kilkenny-based florist, known for his fantastic work on some of Ireland’s most high-profile weddings, said “I am delighted to return to Newpark Hotel for this wonderful event in aid of such a worthy cause. Christmas is such a special time and there are some fantastic ways of adding personality and your own unique style to your Christmas decorations. I look forward to meeting everyone on the day and sharing my passion and knowledge for hand-crafting beautiful decorations.”

Commenting ahead of the event, Orla Murphy of the Newpark Hotel said “We are delighted to host our Christmas Craft event for a second year running, with proceeds this year going to our 2018 charity partner Pieta House. Christmas is always a special time of year in Kilkenny and here in the Newpark, and we are honoured to support some really fantastic charities which is very important to us. Our Christmas Craft event will no doubt be a very enjoyable event and we look forward to meeting everyone on the day.”

To add to the festivities and master the craft of creating the perfect mince pies, one of Newpark’s exceptionally skilled chefs, Nicky Glendon will share secrets on how to make mouth-watering mince pies to indulge in this holiday season. Chef Nicky’s delectable mince pies will then be served afterwards with tea and coffee or a glass of mulled wine to really embrace the festive spirit.

Commenting ahead of the event, Olive Ruane of Pieta House said “We are extremely grateful to Newpark Hotel for organising this wonderful event. To have the backing of Flynn Hotels and the team at Newpark Hotel in helping us raise awareness around mental issues in Kilkenny and across Ireland is hugely positive and we hope as many people as possible can support this event. Without the support of Newpark Hotel and so many others, the work we do would not be possible”

To find out more about YuleFest visit www.yulefestkilkenny.ie