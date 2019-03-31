ITP Support Association is hosting a patient day

Patients in Kilkenny living with Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP), and their families, are invited to attend an upcoming ITP Patient Day organised by patient group ITP Support Association on Saturday 13th of April at the Ashling Hotel, Dublin. The event, which is supported by Novartis, aims to bring together people living with ITP and their families to learn from one another and leading experts in haematology about the management of ITP in a relaxed and informal setting.

ITP is a rare autoimmune blood disorder characterised by increased destruction and impaired production of platelets1, which are blood cells that allow the blood to clot properly. Symptoms of ITP include; bruising, nosebleeds, gum bleeds and fatigue, however some people with ITP will experience no symptoms at all.1 The cause of ITP is unknown and there is no cure for the condition, however it can be managed effectively and patients can go into remission in some cases.1 It is estimated that the prevalence of ITP in Ireland is between 1,200-1,500 patients, with approximately 220-250 new cases diagnosed annually.2,3

Speaking about his hopes for the Patient Day, Mervyn Morgan, CEO of ITP Support Association, said; “We’re inviting people living with ITP, and their friends and families, to this event to learn more about their condition, support one another and improve their quality of life. This year’s conference theme is ‘Inform, Support, Empower’ and that’s exactly what we hope to do for those living with the condition. We’ll have experts in ITP on hand to answer questions as well as ITP patient ambassadors who can share their experience. You’re not alone, we’re here to help.”

The programme will include talks from; Professor Adrian Newland, Professor of Haematology at Barts and the London NHS Trust; Dr. Gerard Crotty, Consultant Haematologist, Midland Regional Hospital; Nichola Harten, Clinical Nurse Specialist; and Derek Elston, Patient Advocate and ITP Support Association Spokesperson.

This is an entirely non-promotional event, there will be no discussion or treatment or products during this patient day.

The event will run from 10am to 5pm and complimentary refreshments will be served during the day.