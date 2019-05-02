Busy summer schedule for The Lady Desart Choir

The Lady Desart Choir have a busy schedule of performances this summer starting with the Kilkenny Rhythm and Roots Festival, Saturday, May 4 in the Town Hall at 2pm.



Then it’s on to Windgap Community Center on Thursday, May 23 to perform in a Gala Concert featuring the hits from Broadway to Hollywood and they will be joined on the night by the Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society and Thomas O’Callaghan (Tenor).

All proceeds go to Scoil San Nioclás, Windgap.



Next up is at the Abhainn Ri Festival, Callan on Thursday, June 27 at 8.30pm.



Finally the local choir will support Ronan Tynan, in Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre, on Saturday, August 10 at 7pm.

JUNIOR CHOIR

The Lady Desart Junior Choir will perform in Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre - supporting Marty Mone on Saturday, June 29 at 7pm.

They will perform at Abhainn Ri Festival, Callan, on Sunday, June 30 at 4pm.