St Lachtain's Church and Arts Centre will open for the summer months

St Lachtain's Church and Arts Centre in Freshford will open for the summer months again this year.



The Centre will be open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays each week from 11.30 to 4.30pm during June, July and August.

The committee is currently putting together a local museum as an added attraction. People are invited to submit items for display.



Items can be of any interest such as household, trade, farm, entertainment, sport, etc. You are asked to please contact a committee member if interested.



The official opening will take place on Saturday June 1 at 11.30am at the Church. Local historian and archaeologist Ms Sheila Dooley will launch the museum.