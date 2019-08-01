Inistioge Vintage Rally this weekend!

This year will be the 27th running of Inistioge Vintage Rally which will be held this Sunday, August 4 (bank holiday weekend) in Inistioge.

There will be a large display of working vintage machinery, including steam engines, vintage tractors and a display of steam threshing and vintage and classic cars. New for this year, in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Ford Capri and the 60th anniversary of the Mini, the organisers have added two special prizes for best of class for these vehicles.

There will also be two other new classes, with prizes for best in class, for Japanesse import classics and Sports / Classic cars, open for model year up to 1999.

It promises to be a fun day out for all the family in an idyllic setting. Childrens entry is free, adult entry is €5. The committee hope to see you there. Proceeds will go to local charities and organisations. Starting at 1pm.