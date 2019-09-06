Oil Painting Classes in Ferrybank Library

Ferrybank Library will hold a five week programme of oil painting classes for beginners commencing at 2.30pm on September 13.

This will be a popular event at the library and early booking is advisable to avoid missing out. This class is for beginners only and will be hosted by Liz McGuire.

Contact Ferrybank Library 051 897200 to reserve your place.



Age Action Computer Classes which are free deliver one-to-one training on computers, tablets and smartphones to people over the age of 55. If you have not attended this class already but would like to participate, please contact Ferrybank Library on 051 897200 to register.



The next computer class starts at 10.30am on September 25 and will continue for five weeks.