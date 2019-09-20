Cake sale and coffee morning in Ballyragget

Two members of our community are joining the many volunteers going to Kenya in January 2020 to work with the Ray of Sunshine Foundation.



The organisation is hoping to build three classrooms for preschool children near Mombasa.



Marie Gannon and her son James are the two from Ballyragget and are hosting a coffee morning, cake sale and a raffle in the Canon Malone Hall on Sunday, September 22 after 10am mass to aid fundraising. Any donation of cakes, tarts, buns etc would be very welcome. Contact Marie or James. Call in to the hall on Sunday morning, your support would be appreciated