Kilkenny events for 'Restart a Heart Week'

CPR is a skill everyone should have. A free “Hands for Life” introductory CPR session is being offered in three locations on October 19 as part of European Restart a Heart week.

Registration information is as follows or you can go to handsforlife.ie and select your preferred course to register:

Rathdowney, Co Laois from 10-11 at the Marian Centre. Call or text 087 4179980.

Johnstown, Co Kilkenny from 1-2pm at St Kieran’s Community Hall. Call or text 087 6369331.

Freshford, Co Kilkenny from 4:30-5:30pm at Freshford Community Hall. Call or text 086 3600447.

Participants should be 18 years and above. It is worth one hour of your time to learn how to save a life!