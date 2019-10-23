Two table quizzes in Kilkenny for a good cause this week

There are a couple of ways to test your grey matter this week.

A table quiz in aid of the Freeland Project takes place at Hackett’s Bar on Thursday from 9pm. Proceeds will help to build a school in Cape Town, South Africa.

By attending you can help to change the lives of hundreds of children while also being in with a chance of winning one of a number of spot prizes and raffle on the night.

Then on Friday the Home Rule Club hosts another quiz, this one in aid of Protecting Pound Dogs.

There’s also lots of super spot prizes and giveaways planned. Cost is €7 per person with teams comprising four people for an 8pm start. ​