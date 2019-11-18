Two open days taking place this week for Kilkenny school leavers and adult learners at WIT Arena

Families of Kilkenny Leaving Cert students wishing to get as much course and college-related research done as early as possible in sixth year can do so by attending the Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) Saturday Open Day, 9am-2pm on 23 November 2019.



According to 2018 Feeder Schools Data 1 in 4 students who go to college from Kilkenny schools come to WIT. Of the 896 school leavers who attended higher education, WIT was the destination of choice for 24%.



In 2019 2,457 graduates were conferred with academic awards up to doctorate level. In total 73% are from the south east counties. Of these 268 are from Kilkenny (11%).

The traditional schools’ open day will run as usual on Friday, 22 November with a focus on information for secondary school students, students in further education colleges, and other CAO applicants, including mature students.

The Saturday Open Day – isn’t just about courses for school leavers – it will have information available on the courses available across WIT’s schools of Lifelong Learning, Humanities, Engineering, Science & Computing, Health Sciences, Business.

Adults interested in upskilling, or re-skilling can find out about Springboard courses, traditional evening courses as well as part-time and postgrad courses which are offered. WIT also runs specialist programmes for education, science, engineering and other professionals. The number of students studying WIT’s part-time and online courses increased to 1650 in 2018, a 28% increase on 2017.

WIT Registrar Dr Derek O’Byrne says: “A trend we are seeing at WIT Open Days is that students who may have enjoyed the Schools Open day with their friends and school groups, will return the following day with their parents or guardians.”

Students whose schools are attending are encouraged to join their school group on the Friday. As school students are fully catered for at the Schools' Open Day on Friday, there will not be the same breadth of school leaver focused talks and events at the open day on Saturday. However, says Dr O’Byrne it is useful for parents to be able to find out about courses at the event.

“In our booklet the Parents’ Guide to College Choices attending open events and visiting the campus, as well as the city is vital in ascertaining whether a certain discipline, or indeed a college is the right fit for a students. Parents can pick up a copy at our open event or view online at www.wit.ie/how.”