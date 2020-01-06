Anam Cara evening for bereaved parents

Anam Cara Tipperary, will host a parent support evening in The Horse and Jockey, Thurles on January 20, at 7.20pm

Nobody likes January. Christmas has come and gone. Its dark and cold with the brighter months still a long way away! Now imagine all that on top of the desperate reality that your son or daughter is no longer with you.

Sadly, over 2,000 families a year will lose a child and Anam Cara are there to support these bereaved parents at a time when they need it most. We will provide a safe and comfortable space in which to remember and to be open with your grief. Anam Cara parent groups provide support from other bereaved parents who know what it’s like to feel shattered and isolated. Anam Cara will support you no matter where you are on your journey, how old your child was or how they died.

One bereaved Dad recently commented: “It’s an opportunity for fathers in particular to be in an empathetic situation and meet other bereaved fathers, and express shared grief. Unfortunately, fathers have less opportunity to share their grief and emotional pain than mothers who are likely to have more opportunity to express emotions”

This event is open to all bereaved parents regardless the age of your child or circumstances of their death.

Bereaved parents can also visit our website www.anamcara.ie, where in their own time they can watch our short videos with testimonies from bereaved parents and couples who have attended Anam Cara events. The videos, which are just four minutes each, show parents interviewed on topics like A Dad’s Grief, Sudden and Traumatic Death, and The Grieving Family.