Kilkenny Pug Club - Summer meet up this weekend!

Finally - a summer pug club at Kilkenny Castle park!

Pugs, pug crosses, furry pug friends and humans are all welcome to the Kilkenny Pug Club summer meet up, taking place this Sunday, August 2, at 1.30pm.

Humans will have to maintain social distancing but the pugs are ok to maintain their usual bum sniffing. Don't forget the poop bags and don’t leave any litter about the beautiful castle park.

New dogs are very welcome. More details on the Facebook page Kilkenny Pug Club





