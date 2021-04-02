Who are the guests on the Late Late Show tonight? Here's the line-up

The guests have been revealed for tonight's Late Late Show on RTÉ One.

Adrian Dunbar, Enda Kenny, Sarah McInerney, and Paul Howard are among guests on The Late Late Show, with musical performances from John Spillane and Wild Youth.

On tonight's Late Late Show, Ryan will chat all things Line of Duty with an Irishman who's leading the charge at AC-12, Adrian Dunbar. Adrian will discuss how it feels to become watercooler famous more than 40 years after leaving the island to become an actor, and why his wife finds it hilarious that the show has turned him into a sex symbol.

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny joins Ryan to speak about life after politics and his new series that starts next week on RTÉ, sees him rediscovering Ireland's railway routes.

Broadcaster Sarah McInerney, recently announced alongside Fran McNulty to join Miriam O'Callaghan as new presenters of Prime Time, will speak with Ryan about her new role, taking those in power to task and how she ended up presenting a whole radio show on her mobile phone!

Paul Howard, journalist and author of 23 books featuring Ross O' Carroll Kelly, will be on the show to discuss everything from class privilege in Ireland, to how ROCK is surviving the pandemic.

To mark World Autism Awareness Day, we will meet with a group of parents and children who are living with autism and the everyday challenges they face.

Hotelier John Fitzpatrick will chat about New York opening up and the vaccine rollout and whether we’ll see the Irish in the Big Apple anytime soon.

The music line-up includes Wild Youth exclusively performing their new single 'Can't Say No' and, on the day of its release, John Spillane performs a song from his critically acclaimed album '100 Snow White Horses'.

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday, April 2nd at 9.35pm.