Kilkenny musicians - apply now to be part of a huge new live concert series in September!

After over fifteen months, music is coming back to Kilkenny and 'September Sounds' is set to showcase Kilkenny’s finest musicians.

Kilkenny County Council’s Arts Office and the Watergate Theatre will bring established and new or emerging local artists to the stage throughout a 3-day weekend of live music from September 24-26, 2021.

The ‘September Sounds Series’ will feature a beautiful array of music across three evenings in stunning Kilkenny venues Woodstock Gardens, Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre and Kilkenny City’s Butler Gallery.

Professional and/or early career musicians; individuals and groups, are invited to apply for the chance to take part in these events, which will have live audiences, depending on the level of restrictions at the time.

Support for the ‘September Sounds Series’ is being provided through the Local Live Performance Fund announced by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

Following the announcement of funding, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr. Fidelis Doherty, said "we are delighted to be given the opportunity and funding to help to get live music back in action in the city and county and to support the industry, in particular early career and emerging musicians."

Kilkenny County Council’s Arts Officer, Mary Butler, who is overseeing the implementation of the scheme said that “musicians have been starved of opportunities to perform in front of live audiences over the past eighteen months. Many of them have extremely inventive in providing live-streamed events via Zoom, Facebook Live or other channels, but they are all live performers at heart and we are delighted to help them get the show back on the road."

Joanna Cunningham, Executive Director at the Watergate Theatre, said that the stages are ready for the artists to return.

"We are delighted to be partnering with three exciting outdoor performance spaces and giving musicians a real chance to perform in unique settings," she said.

"We will highlight classical and jazz performers in the grounds of Woodstock Gardens, overlooking the Nore outside Inistioge village. The wonderful Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre with its special acoustics will see the sounds of indie, rock and pop music filling the rural air, while the brand new performance space in Butler Gallery at the former Evans Home in the City centre will be jumping to the sound of traditional and folk music."

In addition, each concert will feature performances from exciting headline artists to be announced very soon.

For the chance to be a part of this exciting series, applicants can simply CLICK HERE and complete the application form before Wednesday, August 11, 2021.